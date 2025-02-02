Child killed, several civilians injured as Israeli jets target car in Gaza despite ceasefire

Tehran, IRNA – Israeli warplanes have targeted a car in the Gaza Strip in violation of a recent ceasefire deal with Hamas aimed at ending more than 15 months of genocidal war in the besieged Palestinian territory.

At least one child was killed, and several civilians were injured in the attack, reports said on Sunday.

Israeli radio claimed that passengers of the vehicle were attempting to cross into northern Gaza and refused to submit to Israeli inspection.

In its latest updates, the Media Office in Gaza reported that over 61,000 people have been killed in Gaza, and more than two million have been displaced.

The report added that more than 150,000 residential units have also been destroyed or damaged by Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Additionally, the Media Office said that 1,155 medical staff, 205 journalists, and 194 humanitarian personnel were killed in Gaza before the ceasefire took effect on January 19.

The war has left 34 hospitals out of service across the enclave, it said.

