University of Michigan suspends pro-Palestinian group after protests

Tehran, IRNA - The University of Michigan has suspended a pro-Palestinian student organization for two years, revoking its funding due to calls for divestiture from companies doing business with Israel.

Students Allied for Freedom and Equality (SAFE) was accused of violating the university’s code of conduct by organizing a protest rally outside a regent’s home last spring and holding a demonstration without school permission on its Ann Arbor campus.

Israel’s war on Gaza sparked emotional demonstrations on U.S. campuses, including a wave of pro-Palestinian tent encampments that resulted in approximately 3,200 students being arrested across the country.

American students were protesting to call on their government to stop sending lethal weapons to Israel amid the genocide in Gaza.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling for aggressive action to combat what he described as antisemitism on college campuses, promising to prosecute offenders and revoke visas for international students found to be “Hamas sympathizers.”

