5.2-magnitude quake strikes western Iran

Tehran, IRNA – A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the western province of Kermanshah early Monday morning.

The quake hit Qasr-e Shirin city at 04:32 a.m. local time at a depth of 8 km, according to the Iranian Seismological Center, Institute of Geophysics of the University of  Tehran.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at 45.45 degrees longitude and 34.52 degrees latitude.

The earthquake was followed by several aftershocks.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damages.

