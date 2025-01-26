Geneva talks with E3 aimed at removal of sanctions, MP says

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian diplomats have emphasized that the aim of the Geneva talks with the three European countries—Britain, France, and Germany, commonly referred to as the E3—is to secure the removal of Western sanctions on Tehran, according to a senior member of Parliament.

Ebrahim Rezaei, the spokesperson for the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament, made the remarks to reporters following a Sunday session of the committee, during which Foreign Ministry officials briefed lawmakers on the progress made in the latest round of Geneva talks.

Citing comments from Iranian diplomats, Rezaei said that any attacks against Iranian facilities would be met with appropriate retaliation.

Diplomats also warned that if other parties to the Iran nuclear deal trigger the snapback mechanism against Iran, the country will invoke Article X of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and withdraw from the treaty, he said.

Foreign Ministry officials also assured lawmakers that Tehran will not accept any preconditions in the Geneva talks.

Diplomats from Iran and E3 met in Geneva early this month for a second round of talks since November.

In his first term in office, President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear deal and re-imposed harsh economic sanctions on Iran. The move scuttled the accord especially as the Europeans subsequently failed to fulfill their promise of mitigating the impacts of Washington’s unilateral exit.

9341**4353