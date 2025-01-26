In proprietary tone, U.S. president speaks of emptying Gaza of Palestinians

Tehran, IRNA – U.S. President Donald Trump says he seeks to “just clean out” the Gaza Strip by asking that Egypt and Jordan take in the Palestinian inhabitants of the Palestinian territory.

In remarks made to reporters on board the U.S. presidential plane on Saturday, Trump said he had earlier in the day called King Abdullah II of Jordan and would speak with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Sunday.

“I’d like Egypt to take people,” Trump told the reporters. “You’re talking about probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing and say, ‘You know, it’s over.’”

He said he had complimented Jordan for having accepted Palestinian refugees and that he had told the Jordanian king, “I’d love for you to take on more, cause I’m looking at the whole Gaza Strip right now, and it’s a mess. It’s a real mess.”

There was no immediate reaction from Palestinians.

Trump has implied that he seeks to get involved in construction both in Egypt and Jordan and in the entire Gaza Strip.

After being inaugurated on January 20, he said, “Gaza is interesting. It’s a phenomenal location, on the sea. The best weather, you know, everything is good. It’s like, some beautiful things could be done with it, but it’s very interesting.”

The Israeli regime launched a war on Gaza in October 2023. A ceasefire agreement took effect between the Palestinian group of Hamas — which runs Gaza — and the Israeli regime on January 19, 2025.

Over 47,000 Palestinians were killed in the war. The remaining population of the coastal strip either remain displaced or are blocked by the Israeli military from returning home. Many would find their neighborhoods entirely flattened to earth even if they return.



