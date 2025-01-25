Iran to launch first high-speed train

Qom, IRNA – An official with the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) has announced that the Tehran-Mashhad high-speed train is scheduled to be launched by next week.

Ali Kazemi-Manesh, the director for planning and monitoring rail services of RAI, said during a ceremony to introduce the new director general for the Railways Department in Qom Province on Saturday that the high-speed train would cover the distance between the capital city Tehran and the holy city of Mashhad, Razavi Khorasan, in 8 hours and 20 minutes.

Speaking about the significance of the railway system's progress in achieving sustainable development, Kazemi-Manesh noted that connecting the railway network to major industrial centers is among the key policies of the Islamic Republic.

He also highlighted the significant increase in the transportation of commodities and passengers, as well as the improvement of railroads in Qom Province over the past four years.

According to the official, the National Consensus Government attaches great importance to expanding the railway network. He also expressed hope that this initiative would boost service quality.

4208**9417