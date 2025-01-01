Iran’s cinema breaks 24-year audience record

The number of cinema-goers in Iran this Iranian calendar year (starting on March 20) has surpassed 28.6 million, breaking the record held since 2000.

This surge in attendance has also propelled box office revenues to 16 trillion rials (approximately $20 million). With several months remaining in the Iranian calendar year, there is potential for this figure to rise even further, raising the possibility of exceeding the 33-million audience record set in 2000.

Currently, three comedies — Seventy Thirty, Pressure Cooker, and Breakfast with Giraffes — are drawing significant audiences to cinemas. Among these, Seventy Thirty is expected to attract more viewers in the coming weeks and months due to its relatively later release compared to the other two films.

This strong lineup, combined with the anticipated Nowruz screenings likely to begin in mid-March, suggests that both audience numbers and box office earnings for this year could climb even higher, setting new milestones for Iranian cinema.

