Al-Qassam Brigades fire rockets at Zionist settlement

"In the first minute of the new year, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades announced that it had bombarded "Netivot with a barrage of rockets in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians", The Palestine Chronicle quoting the Brigades reported on Tuesday.

Aljazeera reported that the sound of sirens was heard in the Netivot Zionist settlement.

According to this media, after the rockets were fired at Netivot, Zionist regime's army had warned the residents of Gaza Camp of imminent strike.

