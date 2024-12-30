Iran to send 80 athletes to CSIT World Sports Games 2025

CSIT, the International Workers & Amateurs Sports Confederation, celebrates their World Sports Games with up to 6.000 participants every other year. For their next edition in 2025, they invited IJRU to partner with them and host a competition alongside their World Sport Games.

The event will take place in Loutraki (Greece) on June 3-8, 2025. IJRU plans a multiple round speed competition for emerging countries and those athletes who do not plan to go to the IJRU WC 2025.

Javad Ramzi told IRNA that Iranian athletes will compete in the world championships in karate, athletics and table tennis (men and women), judo, 3x3 basketball, wrestling and men's beach wrestling.

