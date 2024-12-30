Dec 30, 2024, 3:53 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News ID: 85705129
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran to send 80 athletes to CSIT World Sports Games 2025

Dec 30, 2024, 3:53 PM
News ID: 85705129
Iran to send 80 athletes to CSIT World Sports Games 2025

Tehran, IRNA – A total of 80 athletes will represent Iran at the CSIT World Sports Games 2025, the President of Federation of Amateur and Workers Sports in Islamic Republic of Iran has announced.

CSIT, the International Workers & Amateurs Sports Confederation, celebrates their World Sports Games with up to 6.000 participants every other year. For their next edition in 2025, they invited IJRU to partner with them and host a competition alongside their World Sport Games.

The event will take place in Loutraki (Greece) on June 3-8, 2025. IJRU plans a multiple round speed competition for emerging countries and those athletes who do not plan to go to the IJRU WC 2025.

Javad Ramzi told IRNA that Iranian athletes will compete in the world championships in karate, athletics and table tennis (men and women), judo, 3x3 basketball, wrestling and men's beach wrestling.

6125**2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .