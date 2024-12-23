Hamas condemns PA's anti-resistance measures in occupied West Bank

Acting against the resistance is a measure to serve the Zionist enemy and the army of the occupying regime, the Palestinian news agency Samaa quoted a Hamas statement as saying on Monday.

During the past few days, the security forces of the Palestinian Authority have attacked the Jenin refugee camp, leading to clashes with the resistance fighters.

Palestinian people and the resistance fighters have condemned the attacks, announcing that the Palestinian Authority has turned into the Israeli regime’s executive arm in the occupied West Bank.

In the statement, Hamas also referred to the visit of its delegation, which included Secretary General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziyad Nakhaleh and his deputy, to Egypt to discuss with the officials in the Arab country the exchange of prisoners and the formation of a committee on supporting Gaza.

Hamas also appreciated Qatar and Egypt for their role in helping achieve an agreement on the exchange of prisoners with the Israeli regime.

