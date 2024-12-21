Palestinian groups meet in Cairo to discuss Gaza ceasefire: Hamas

In a statement on Saturday, it revealed that leaders from Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine gathered in Cairo on Friday evening. The discussions focused on the ongoing war in Gaza, ceasefire talks, and the potential for a prisoner exchange with the Israeli regime.

All Palestinian groups present at the meeting expressed a willingness to end the ongoing war in Gaza and said a ceasefire agreement was within reach if the Israeli regime refrained from setting new conditions, the statement said.

The groups also discussed the latest developments related to the formation of a committee “to manage Gaza after the war”.

In its latest update, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that the Israeli army has committed three massacres across Gaza over the past 24 hours, killing at least 21 Palestinians and wounding 61 others.

The ministry added that 45,227 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

