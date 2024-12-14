Iran, Pakistan agree on facilitating transit

Iran's ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam and Pakistani Minister of Communications Abdul Aleem Khan stressed the importance of strengthening relations in the field of transportation and road and rail communications to increase transit trade on Friday.

They also called for greater coordination between the relevant authorities of the two countries to remove obstacles in this field.

Referring to the geopolitical and strategic position of Pakistan, Amiri Moghadam said that Pakistan can become one of the key transit routes at the international level.

Iran can play an important role in facilitating transit by using its special position and high capacities in the transportation sector and geographical location.

Meanwhile, Aleem Khan underlined traditional and brotherly relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and the high geopolitical capacities of the two countries,

He called for the expansion of all-out cooperation, especially in the field of transportation and transit.

Solving the problems of Iranian trucks on Pakistani soil and the issue of parking for trucks of Pakistan's National Logistics Corporation in this country were among the most important issues discussed in this meeting.

The officials of the two countries agreed to solve these problems as soon as possible by holding a joint committee meeting to follow up on the issues related to transportation and transit.

9376**9417