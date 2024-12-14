Iranian firm to supply to sets of home-made wagons to Tehran subway system

Alireza Sheikh-Taheri made these remarks at the ceremony marking the start of mass production of national metro wagons in the Iranian capital on Saturday.

A project to manufacture national wagons and commence their mass production was presented four years ago to meet the metro's needs, the official said.

Four years ago, Iran could only manufacture less than 30% of wagons domestically. However, a year ago, a permit was granted to the national company to manufacture a metro wagons, which is now used for the Parand subway in southwest Tehran, covering a distance of 60km, Sheikh-Taheri noted.

He went on to say that the problems of the previously made wagons have been removed. With the help of indigenous engineers and experts, Iran is now producing 80% of its national wagon needs domestically.

Also, the country is working on a project to manufacture 15 metro trains with seven wagons and one train with eight wagons, he said. He added that two of these metro trains will be unveiled in March 2025.

Through the operation of national metro wagon manufacturing projects, 700,000 euros were saved per wagon and 12,000 job opportunities were created, according to the official.

