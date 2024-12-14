Dec 14, 2024, 9:49 AM
Tunisians stage rally in support of Gazans

Tehran, IRNA - Thousands of Tunisians have demonstrated against the Israeli regime’s crimes in Gaza and in support of the Palestinian people in the Strip.

The demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinian people was held on Friday on the eve of the assassination anniversary of Mohamed Zaouari, a Tunisian aerospace engineer who was a member of the Al-Qassam Brigades of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, al-Quds al-Arabi reported.

On December 15, 2016, the 49-year-old engineer was killed with 20 bullets in southern Tunisia. Hamas accused the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad, of his assassination and promise to retaliate.

The protestors were crying out their support for the Palestinians, stressing that they will not withdraw from the issue of Palestine.

A member of Palestine’s friends association in Tunisia has said that the weekly gathering in his country is held to show Tunisians’ loyalty to the Palestinian cause.

Over 44,000, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza since October, 2023.

