Another prominent Syrian scientist assassinated in Damascus

Zahra Hemsiya, a prominent Syrian scientist in the field of microbiology, was assassinated by unknown people inside her house.

This news has not been confirmed or denied by official sources.

Referring to the assassination of another chemist in Damascus yesterday, news sources described the targeting of scientists and the scientific community as worrying.

On Tuesday, local sources in Damascus city said that Dr. Hamdi Ismail Nadi, a Syrian organic chemist, was assassinated in the Syrian capital.

Dr. Hamdi Ismail Nadi, who used to specialize in advanced chemistry and pharmaceuticals, was found dead at his home in the Syrian capital on Tuesday.

Local accounts and various reports have described, as “mysterious” the circumstances surrounding the death of Nadi, who used to be known as a principal figure in his field with noteworthy contributions to both local and international chemical research.

The news has sent shockwaves throughout the local and international scientific and academic community.

Observers have likened the incident to the aftermath of the United States invasion of neighboring Iraq in 2003, which witnessed widespread deadly targeting of Iraqi elites.

