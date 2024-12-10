Hamas: Zionist regime's attack on Syria is a continuation of crime against nations of region

The Hamas movement condemned the aggression of the Zionist regime against Syria and the attack of this regime's army on the south of Syria and the brutal attacks on its public places and properties.

Hamas stressed that the Zionist enemy continues to commit crimes against the nations of the region with the aim of bringing them to their knees and imposing their occupying equations.

The movement added that the duty of the Arab and Islamic Ummah is to unite to face the Zionist enemy and stand against the oppression of this regime.

2050