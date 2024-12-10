Syrian embassy in Tehran is doing routine work

The Syrian Foreign Ministry on Sunday (December 10, 2024) issued an official statement stating : "Today a new page has been written in the history of Syria. The inauguration of a national alliance that unites Syrians and does not divide them. We must work to build one nation, where there is justice and equality, and where everyone will enjoy rights and duties in the country."

"The ministry and diplomatic missions abroad will continue to be committed to serving all citizens and managing their affairs. We continue with our missions because we believe in representing the Syrian people and in the supreme value of the homeland accordingly," it added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday evening in a TV program regarding Iran's approach towards the latest developments in Syria, emphasized that Iran is closely monitoring the developments and its approach will depend on the policies the militant groups in the Arab country adopt toward the Islamic Republic.

"We are waiting and seeing what kind of government will be established in Syria, if we reach a point where we recognize that government, it is natural that we will provide the Syrian embassy in Tehran to them, and until then the current ambassador and the current staff will remain in their embassy," he said.

