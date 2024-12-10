Iran, Russia to finalize initiative to establish anti-sanctions union

Abbas Goudarzi made the remarks on Monday on the sidelines of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) hosted by Moscow, in the meeting with Anatoly Vyborny, the chairman of the Expert Advisory Council under the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the CSTO.

Goudarzi highlighted the importance of Iran and Russia ties for various reasons, including good neighborliness, the importance of the strategy of looking to the East and confronting the unilateralism of the United States in the international arena, he added.

He described Iran and Russia's cooperation as growing and said that deepening and continuing comprehensive relations between the two countries is imperative basis of mutual interests as both countries are under the cruel sanctions of the West.

Referring to the establishment of the International Union Against US Sanctions, Goudarzi said this initiative aims to neutralize the oppressive sanctions of the US, to form a new economic world without the US, and to conduct economic relations and trade without relying on the dollar.

