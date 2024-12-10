UN: Over 16m Syrians in need of humanitarian aid

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Monday local time about growing need of Syrians who have been displaced by years of armed unrest in the country.

On the humanitarian front in Syria, our partners have announced that more than 16 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance, with OCHA (the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) calling for an urgent need of more shelter, food and health facilities, he said.

Dujarric added: "According to our partners, since November 28 and until yesterday (Monday), about 1 million people, most of them women and children, were displaced, especially from the provinces of Aleppo, Hama, Homs and Idlib."

It is important to note that the situation is changing and there are reports of more people returning to Syria, he reported but said there is “disruption of transport routes and the movement of people and goods, and of course, the delivery of humanitarian assistance.”

Referring to chaos following the takeover of Damascus by armed groups, the UN official said: “There are some reports of looting of civilian property and factories, as well as warehouses storing humanitarian supplies.”

Despite the challenges and the volatile situation, we and our partners have continued to provide emergency assistance, he said, adding that all humanitarian organizations in Idlib and northern Aleppo have resumed their regular operations, and three Turkish border crossings are operational.

“UNICEF and the UN Population Fund have deployed mobile teams and established clinics in Homs,” Dujarric added.

He concluded by saying that the UN Secretary-General has declared that after 14 years of brutal war and the fall of the government, the Syrian people have a historic opportunity to build stability and a peaceful future.

4399