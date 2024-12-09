Iran, Pakistan discuss ways to expand cooperation

According to a report by Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar discussed and exchanged views with Abbas Araqchi on a number of bilateral and regional issues, including on the latest developments in Syria in a telephone call on Monday night.

During the conversation, the two sides also discussed the cooperation between the two countries and ways to expand and strengthen it.

The relations between Iran and Pakistan has witnessed growing trend in recent years as the two nations share a long border and are members of several regional economic blocs such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation.

