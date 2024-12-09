The Times found guilty of false reporting about Islamic Students Association in Britain

In a statement, the association revealed that The Times falsely claimed the association was involved in a 2020 event in London allegedly featuring anti-Semitic slogans.

Following formal complaints and the review of over 449 pages of evidence, IPSO concluded that the allegations were entirely baseless, confirming that the Islamic Students Association in Britain had no involvement in the event. As a result, The Times was found in violation of press regulations.

The statement criticized The Times, saying, this is not the first time the newspaper has attempted to defame Muslim students through false reporting.

The association also pointed to a similar incident involving The Independent, which had published comparable allegations about the 2020 event. Following a formal complaint, The Independent retracted the false claims and removed the accusations from its report.

