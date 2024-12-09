Developments in Syria an ‘internal matter’: Islamic Jihad

In a statement on Monday, Nakhalah stressed that the changes in Syria have come about as a result of the choices made by the Syrian nation.

He expressed hope that Syria would continue to be a steadfast supporter of the Palestinian people and their just cause, as it has been in the past.

On Sunday, Syrian armed opposition groups took control of Damascus, forcing President Bashar al-Assad to leave the country, following a lightening offensive that caught the Syrian army by surplice.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas also released a statement on Monday, saying it hoped the new rulers in Syria would continue to support the Palestinian people and resistance.

“We stand firmly alongside the great Syrian people and stress the importance of unity and territorial integrity of Syria, as well as respect for the people of this country and their will, independence, and political choices,” the statement added.

