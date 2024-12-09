Hamas hopes Syria will continue to support Palestine

“We ask the Syrian people to overcome their challenges to continue their role in supporting the Palestinian people and their resistance,” Hamas said in a statement on Monday.

The statement came a day after militant groups stormed through Damascus following a lightening offensive, forcing president Bashar al-Assad to leave Syria for Russia, where he was offered asylum.

“We invite all groups of the Syrian nation to unite and achieve national solidarity and put aside past pains and problems,” Hamas said.

“We stand firmly alongside the great Syrian people and stress the importance of unity and territorial integrity of Syria, as well as respect for the people of this country and their will, independence, and political choices,” the Palestinian movement added.

It reiterated, “The Syrian people, with all their groups and national unity, along with a spirit of brotherhood and tolerance, are capable of overcoming challenges.”

Hamas, which has been fighting a genocidal war by the Israeli regime in Gaza since October last year, said it strongly condemned the Israeli aggression against Syrian territory and its greedy schemes in the Arab country.

