Iran kicks off border closure project in West Azarbaijan Province

Brigadier General Goudarzi announced on Monday that the border closure plan has begun in the southeastern region of the country, and currently, it is being implemented at the Hangeh-ye Zhal border in Baneh, located in the West Azarbaijan Province of northwest Iran.

He detailed that the plan to close the borders would be finalized within a timeframe of three to five years, incurring a cost of three billion euros.

He stressed that the new law designed to regulate border exchanges necessitates coordination with the Iraqi government and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region to facilitate the reopening of border crossings and markets in Kordestan province.

“We need to persuade the Iraqi side to open the border crossings and to set a specific time and place for the importation of goods across the border,” he added.

