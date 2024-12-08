Syrian media, gov’t counter propaganda campaigns

SANA quoted a military source as saying that the news published by media affiliated with terrorist groups about their entry into Homs is not true.

The situation in Homs is calm and stable, and the Syrian armed forces have been deployed around the city and reinforced with strong defense lines and various weapons, the military source added.

SANA also reported, citing the Russian Coordination Center in Syria, that over 300 more terrorists were killed and 55 of their military vehicles were destroyed in joint Syrian and Russian airstrikes on the terrorists’ hideouts in Idlib, Aleppo and Hama.

Earlier, the Syrian Defense Ministry announced that the country’s armed forces carried out heavy artillery and rocket attacks on terrorist positions, supply lines and their ranks in the countryside of Hama and Homs.

At the same time, Syrian and Russian fighter jets conducted coordinated strikes on terrorist gatherings, which led to the death of dozens of terrorists and the destruction of a large number of their equipment and vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Syrian government also denied the news by news outlets affiliated to terrorist groups about Damascus International Airport and President Bashar al-Assad.

Bassem Mansour, the director of the Syrian Civil Aviation Organization, announced on Saturday that Damascus International Airport is operating at full capacity, rejecting some media claims about the suspension of flights and operations there.

Flights at Damascus Airport continue as usual, he said

Also, the Syrian presidency, in a statement denied fake news and reports about the President Assad’s departure from the country.

Some foreign media outlets are spreading rumors and false news about President Assad's departure from Damascus or secret travel to some countries, IRNA reported citing SANA news agency.

These rumors are not new, but before and during the years of war, some media outlets had used this pattern to mislead society, the statement said, adding that the president keeps pursuing his work and national duties from Damascus.

This statement was issued after some Western sources claimed that Bashar al-Assad had left Syria, with the American newspaper Wall Street Journal even falsely claiming that Egyptian and Jordanian officials had advised Assad to leave Syria and seek to form a government in exile.

However, this claim was also denied by the Jordanian and Egyptian governments.

