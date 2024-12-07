Fighting in Syria must stop immediately: Russian FM

Lavrov issued the call while speaking to reporters on Saturday night following a meeting with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts under the Astana framework on Syria, according to IRNA citing Russia’s Tass news agency.

We have clearly reaffirmed our commitment to UNSC Resolution 2254, first of all in the context of preserving the unity and territorial integrity of Syria, and with regard to the need to establish political dialogue, he said, referring to his meeting in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Lavrov explained: "Of course, all these requests will be possible only if the current advance of opposition forces, including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, and their seizure of territories is put to an end."

"It is unacceptable to allow a terrorist group to take control of territories in violation of existing agreements, starting with UN Security Council Resolution 2254, which strongly affirms the sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity of Syria," Lavrov said earlier on Saturday while speaking at the Doha Forum.

The foreign ministers of Iran, Turkey and Russia held a trilateral meeting in Doha on Saturday within the framework of the Astana process, focusing on recent developments in Syria as had announced by top Iranian diplomat Abbas Araghchi.

Prior to attending the Doha Forum, Araghchi had traveled to Damascus where, in a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, emphasized Iran’s full support for the government, people and army of the country. He later went to Ankara and held discussion his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan developments in the region, especially the situation in Syria.

We have information that shows that terrorist groups in Syria have close ties and coordination with the United States and the Zionist regime, Araghchi said at a joint presser with Fidan in Ankara last week.

