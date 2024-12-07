Syria's crisis threatens West Asia security, warn regional players

According to IRNA, citing some media sources, top diplomats from Arab states including Iraq, Qatar, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt as well as the Astana process countries- Iran, Russia and Turkey, issued a joint statement at the end of their meeting in Doha on Saturday.

We must strive to find a political solution to the Syrian crisis that will lead to a halt to military operations and the protection of civilians, the statement said.

These countries also emphasized the need for coordinated international efforts to increase humanitarian aid to the Syrian people and ensure their access to assistance in a sustainable and unhindered manner.

The crisis gripped Syria recently following the resurgence of armed groups who launched massive and lightning attacks on the country’s northwestern regions with the support of some countries and the arrival of fresh foreign forces.

Syrian Defense Minister General Imad Abbas confirmed, in a statement on Thursday, that insurgent groups were being supported by some countries from the region and beyond, militarily and logistically.

Iran, which is one of the guarantors of the Astana process, had made its stance clear and reaffirmed support for the Syrian government and people in the fight against armed groups.

