Iran stresses expansion of Persian language education in Armenia

Haddad Adel, who traveled to Armenia to evaluate Persian language teaching programs in the country, met and held talks with the Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports of the Republic of Armenia, Zhanna Andreasyan, on Saturday.

During their meeting at the Armenian Ministry of Culture, both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening the historical and cultural relations between Iran and Armenia.

They also discussed the development of educational and linguistic cooperation between the two nations.

Haddad Adel remarked that Iran and Armenia have deep, historical ties that could serve as a foundation for further interactions.

He emphasized that the Saadi Foundation is ready to produce specialized textbooks for Armenian schools, ensuring that these materials comply with the country's educational laws and requirements.

Additionally, he proposed leveraging the expertise of Armenian professors residing in Iran to develop and adapt Persian language textbooks specifically for Armenian schools.

Other suggestions made by the director of the Saadi Foundation included organizing professional development courses and training for Persian language instructors, offering scholarships to Armenian students interested in studying Persian, and establishing a bookstore for Persian literature in Yerevan.

The meeting also addressed the topic of translating cultural and literary works between the two countries.

For her part, Andreasyan expressed her satisfaction at Haddad-Adel's presence and emphasized the deep-rooted historical ties between the two countries, noting the success of Persian language education in 13 schools in Armenia and the necessity to expand this program.

She announced the Ministry of Culture's readiness for collaboration to improve both the quantity and quality of Persian language instruction.

Moreover, both parties stressed the importance of drafting and signing a new memorandum of understanding between the Saadi Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Armenia to enhance bilateral cooperation and implement joint programs.

