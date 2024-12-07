Head of Hamas political council meets Araghchi in Doha

Mohammad Ismail Darvish, head of the political council of Hamas and members of the political bureau of the Hamas movement, met and consulted with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Doha on Saturday.

Before this meeting, Araghchi attended the tripartite meeting in Astana and exchanged views with the foreign ministers of Turkey and Russia on the latest developments in Syria.

After this meeting, Araghchi told reporters that it was decided to start political talks between the Syrian government and the legitimate opposition groups, and these were the demands of this meeting, and of course it was decided that "we would consult with the Syrian government in this regard".

