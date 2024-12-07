‘Glory of Ancient Persia’ exhibition captivates audience in China: Iran

The exhibition marks its third destination in China and is attracting a diverse audience eager to explore the rich heritage of Persian culture.

“The Glory of Ancient Persia exhibition has been inaugurated in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang Autonomous Region of China,” Baghaei said in a post on social media platform X on Saturday.

The Glory of Ancient Persia has already garnered considerable attention in major Chinese cities like Beijing and Shanghai, where it received extensive media coverage and captivated millions of online viewers, Baghaei added.

In addition to the exhibition, an article by Iran's Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism was published in the People’s Daily, highlighting the importance of revitalizing ancient ties between Iran and China, he said.

The exhibition features 216 outstanding artifacts from the National Museum of Iran, the Persepolis Museum, the Rasht Museum, and the Gorgan Archaeological Museum.

Additionally, the exhibition portrays the ancient civilization and history of Persia, as well as the cultural interactions between Iranian and Chinese civilizations.

