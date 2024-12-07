Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec. 7

** IRAN DAILY

-- Tehran calls on GECF members to enhance synergy

Iranian Minister of Oil Mohsen Paknejad highlighted the importance of strengthening collaboration among member states of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) ahead of the group’s 26th ministerial meeting.

He pointed out that the presence of energy and oil ministers from the GECF in Tehran highlights Iran’s resilience, stability, and high level of security under current conditions.

- INSTC freight train project via Iran to be piloted

Pakistan’s energy minister announced a trial launch of freight trains from Russia to Pakistan through Azerbaijan and Iran via the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) in March 2025.

In an interview with Russia Today (RT) on Thursday, Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari stated that there is a principled and shared perspective between Pakistan and Russia, indicating that their relationship is not directed against any other country or the interests of any third party.

-- ‘The Glory of Persia’ tour continues in Xinjiang

Following successful showcases in Beijing and Shanghai, Iran’s renowned exhibition, ‘The Glory of Ancient Persia’, opened in Xinjiang, China.

The exhibition, which began on December 6, features over 211 artifacts spanning more than 3,000 years of Persian history, including treasures from prominent archaeological sites across Iran.

The event, organized by Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts in cooperation with the Chinese government, aims to introduce the magnificence of Persian civilization to Chinese audiences and promote tourism to Iran. The collection includes artifacts from the National Museum of Iran, the Persepolis Museum, and regional museums in Rasht and Gorgan.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Christian Priest Hopes for Intercession of Hazrat Zahra (SA)

In an enlightened acknowledgment of Hazrat Zahra (SA)’s spiritual significance, Professor Christopher Paul Clohessy, a prominent Christian priest and scholar, has expressed his profound admiration and hope.

“I hope for the intercession of Hazrat Zahra (SA) on the Day of Judgment,” he said.

The teachings of Islamic tradition highlight the exceptional status of Hazrat Zahra (SA), the beloved daughter of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he wrote.

On the Day of Judgment, according to a narration, Angel Gabriel will call forth revered women of history: Hazrat Zahra (SA), Khadijah bint Khuwaylid (SA), Maryam bint Imran (SA), Asiya bint Muzahim (SA), and Umm Kulthum (SA), mother of Prophet Yahya.

-- Iran Hails UNESCO Listing of Mehregan as Intangible Heritage

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Friday hailed a recent decision by UNESCO to add Mehregan festival to its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

“After Nowruz and Sadeh, Mehregan has been registered as the third Iranian ritual by UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage,” ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on X.

-- Pakistan Announces Planned Launch of Freight Train From Russia Via Iran

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- 27 Iranian movies to attend Kurdistan’s Duhok International Film Festival

A total of 27 Iranian films will take part in the 11th Duhok International Film Festival that is due to be held in Kurdistan, Iraq, from December 9 to 16. A selection of feature, short, and documentary films from Iran will be screened in various sections of the festival, ILNA reported.

“Melody” directed by Behrouz Sebt Rasoul and “Empty Nets” by Behrooz Karamizad will compete in the World Feature Competition section. In the World Short Competition section, “Khabur” by Nafis Fathollahzadeh and “Twenty-One Weeks Later” by Nasrin Mohammadpour will vie for the top award.

-- Davood Azad to perform at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall

Iranian singer, multi-instrumental musician, and composer Davood Azad will perform with his band at Vahdat Hall in Tehran on Monday. The concert of Davood Azad Ensemble will include 11 Iranian and Azeri folk pieces, five of which have been chosen from poems by Molana Jalal ad-Din Rumi, Honaronline reported.

Azad will also play tanbur (a long-necked string instrument) at the concert. He will be accompanied by Bita Ghorbanzadeh and Nima Haddadi (daf), Amin Heydari (oud), Nazli Bakhshayesh (harp), Fardin Lahourpur (balaban), and Parvaneh Anaraki (contrebasse).

-- Multinational ‘Nowruz dossier’ reflects solidarity with Iranian culture, tourism minister says

Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts considers the registration of various countries to the UNESCO-listed Nowruz as a sign of convergence and solidarity with Iranian culture.

“The inclusion of Mongolia in the global heritage of Nowruz highlights the civilizational capacity of Greater Iran,” Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri stated on Thursday in a message on the occasion of Mongolia’s inclusion in the previously registered feast.

“The global registration of Nowruz transformed its cultural scope from a national and regional level to a global status that serves a sustainable foundation for enhancing peace and stability in today’s world, both for Iran and neighboring countries,” the minister said.

