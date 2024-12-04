Dec 4, 2024, 2:23 PM
FMs of Astana Process guarantors to meet in Doha soon

Tehran, IRNA - Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that he is to meet with his counterparts from Astana Process countries—Turkiye and Russia—in Doha in the coming days.

Araghchi said on Wednesday that he is scheduled to visit Baghdad on Friday to hold talks with Iraqi officials.

The top diplomat added that he would visit Qatar on December 7-8 to take part in the Doha Forum 2024.

On the sidelines of the event in Doha, the foreign ministers of Iran, Türkiye, and Russia as the three guarantor states of the Astana Process will hold talks, he noted.

Qatar will not participate in the meeting, he said, adding that Doha will only host that meeting.

