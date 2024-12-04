UNICEF, Tehran ink cooperation document to further help Iran-based refugees

Monica Oldskaar Nielsen, UNICEF's deputy representative in Iran, expressed enthusiasm for the cooperation agreement signed between the two sides, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

During the signing ceremony, Mehdi Javaheri, an advisor to the minister and the head of international affairs of Iran’s Ministry of Interior, said that the document revolves around poverty alleviation and the challenges refugees face.

The partnership focuses on strategies in crisis management, social issues, and services to the refugees, he said.

The official went on to say that Tehran is determined to pursue the related programs in this regard.

Earlier in August, the officer in charge of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Iran Inna Gladkova lauded the country for generously hosting refugees.

7129**9417