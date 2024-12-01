Iran attends Pakistan's Islamabad charity bazaar

The event was hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan in Islamabad and was inaugurated by Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

Embassies of several foreign countries in Pakistan and local companies participated in the event. The Pakistan Foreign Office Women’s Association organized the vibrant PFOWA Annual Charity Bazaar. The Bazaar was widely participated by members of the diplomatic corps, distinguished members of the civil society, and officials of the Ministry.

The bazaar was a delightful mix of Diplomatic Missions’ stalls, commercial brands, and a treasure trove of goodies—from tasty dishes to colorful handicrafts and traditional artifacts.

The Iranian Embassy in Islamabad also participated in the PFOWA Annual Charity Bazaar.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran showcased Iran's culture and civilization to visitors by presenting cultural and tourist attractions and offering souvenirs and handicrafts from Iran.

