EAG welcomes Iran’s efforts to improve its anti-money laundering system

According to the Iranian Finance Ministry, the EAG, during its latest meeting on Friday, pledged technical support to help Iran exit the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) high-risk countries list.

In a statement released on Saturday, the group said it decided to “provide Iran with technical assistance in relation to the submission of its progress report to the FATF International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG) and to assist Iran in removing from the list of FATF high-risk jurisdictions.”

“The Plenary heard interventions of the observers, thanked for the experience presented and expressed the hope for further cooperation,” read part of the statement.

The meeting was attended by Hadi Khani, Iran’s deputy finance minister and secretary of the Supreme Council for the Prevention and Combating of Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

4354**9417