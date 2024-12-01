Spain’s national airline cancels flights to Israel

The Israeli Channel 12 said on Sunday that the national Spanish carrier has canceled its flights to Israel until March 2025.

Israeli financial news website Calcalist had previously reported that the flight suspensions severely impacted Israel’s tech sector, which relies heavily on international connectivity.

Calcalist reported that high-tech companies face challenges in meeting investor needs, with the Israeli airline EL AL being the only operational airline and charging high fares.

Two senior Israeli investment officials also expressed concern over the obstacles faced by high-tech companies as a result of flight disruptions.

Calcalist stressed that without a solution, Israel’s tech industry could face severe setbacks.

