Nov 30, 2024, 1:48 PM
Mexicans protest outside US embassy, urge end to Gaza war

Tehran, IRNA – People in Mexico have held a protest outside the US embassy in the capital Mexico City to show their solidarity with the Palestinian people and urge an end to the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on Gaza.

The protest was held on Friday on the occasion of International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Cuba-based Prensa Latina News Agency reported.

The Mexican demonstrators carried Palestinian flags and chanted anti-war slogans.  

They called on the US to stop supporting the Israeli regime and end its practice of vetoing UN Security Council resolutions on ceasefire in Gaza.

The protesters blocked the street leading to the US embassy, with some of them lying on the ground in a symbolic move to remember the Palestinians who have been killed in the Gaza war.

In 1977, the United Nations General Assembly designated November 29 as International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

