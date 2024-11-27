Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov. 27

** IRAN DAILY

Non-oil exports up 18% in eight months: IRICA

The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced an 18% increase in the country’s non-oil exports during the first eight months of the current Iranian year, reaching $38.152 billion.

Foroud Asgari, the IRICA head, presented the latest statistics on Tuesday, highlighting developments in Iran’s non-oil trade noting that imports, including gold bullion, amounted to $45.127 billion during the same period.

Rare space rocks on display at Iran's new meteorite museum

The Iran Meteorite Museum opened its doors in Tehran, showcasing remarkable celestial artifacts, including the first meteorite discovered from the Moon and the first from Mars in Iran, as well as the largest meteorite found in the country, weighing a staggering 100 kilograms.

The newly inaugurated Iran Meteorite Museum aims to highlight and display meteorites from Iran and around the globe, serving as a scientific and educational resource. With a stunning collection of over 40 meteorites and fragments of celestial objects on display, visitors are invited to embark on an exciting journey through the wonders of the universe.

Hojjat Karimi, the head of the museum, explained to Iran Daily that this museum is actually the second branch of the meteorite exhibit. The first museum opened in 2019 with the approval of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts at the Azadi Tower, featuring a collection of 1,200 meteorites discovered within Iran. However, the current museum focuses on unique meteorites from both Iran and worldwide.

Economic implications of introducing modern sports in Iran

Iran, with its rich history in traditional sports, stands at the threshold of expanding its sports culture by embracing modern sports, which encompass a broad range of new sporting categories, such as: Action sports (such as skateboarding and BMX racing), extreme sports (such as parkour and freestyle skiing), hybrid sports (like Spikeball), e-sports, and urban sports.

Tehran to Consider National Interests in New Talks With E3 Countries

Iranian Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani says the upcoming meeting between deputy foreign ministers of Iran and three European states (France, Germany, and Britain) will be held considering the principles of dignity, wisdom, and expediency emphasized by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Mohajerani said in a press conference that the meeting in Geneva on Friday will focus on bilateral, regional, and international issues, as well as on exchanging views on the situations in Gaza and Lebanon.

Iranian Cinema Breaks Monthly Viewership Record

In a historic achievement, Iranian cinema has recorded its most successful and popular month after the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing nearly four million viewers and amassing significant box office revenues.

November witnessed sales of some 2,054 billion rials (approximately $2.93 million) through 86,241 screenings, marking a remarkable recovery for the industry.

Compared to October, November’s sales saw a 37% increase, while audience numbers surged by 46%.

Fajr Festival Receives Films for Competition

A total of 105 films have been submitted for consideration in the Iranian Cinema Competition Section of the 43rd Fajr Film Festival, according to the festival’s public relations office. The registration window for feature films, opened on November 5-20, saw producers of 105 films submitting their applications.The festival secretariat is currently reviewing the submissions for compliance with festival regulations. Eligible films will be evaluated by the selection committee after copies are provided.

Iranian giants stumble in Asia: Esteghlal and Persepolis on the brink

Esteghlal and Persepolis, Iran's two biggest football clubs, have found themselves in a precarious position in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024/25. With draws against their opponents, their chances of advancing to the next round are hanging by a thread.

As the fifth match day of the Asian league concluded, both Iranian teams were left to rue missed opportunities and subpar performances. Esteghlal, facing Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor, played a conservative match that ended in a goalless draw. This result did little to improve their position in the group.

Exploring Ferdows Garden: a historical gem in Tehran

Nestled in the vibrant northern district of Tehran, Ferdows Garden, or Bagh-e Ferdows, is a hidden gem steeped in history and cultural significance. This beautiful garden, a remnant of the Qajar dynasty, is situated near Tajrish Square and has been transformed into the Cinema Museum of Iran, making it an essential destination for art lovers, filmmakers, and anyone seeking a peaceful retreat.

Ferdows Garden dates back to the reign of Mohammad Shah Qajar in the 19th century, specifically around 1840. Originally part of a larger estate, the garden was constructed by one of the courtiers of the Qajar era, Haj Mirza Aghasi, who served as prime minister. The garden was designed to include two main buildings and expansive grounds that spanned what is now the affluent area of Tajrish.

Over the years, Ferdows Garden changed hands multiple times. Following the demise of its initial owner, the estate was inherited by his son, Doust Ali Khan. However, he showed little interest in preserving the beauty of the garden and allowed it to fall into disrepair. Eventually, it was purchased by a merchant named Haj Mirza Hossein, who restored the property and brought new life to the once-magnificent garden. By the time of Reza Shah Pahlavi's rule, the garden had transformed significantly.

Network Readiness Index puts Iran 79 among 133 countries

With a score of 45.51, Iran ranks 79th out of 133 countries in the Network Readiness Index (NRI) - a leading global index on the application and impact of information and communication technology (ICT) in the economy.

The 2024 edition of the NRI Report published by the World Economic Forum maps the network-based readiness landscape of 133 economies based on their performances in four different pillars including Technology, People, Governance, and Impact. Each of these pillars is comprised of three sub-pillars that have been populated by a total of 54 variables.

