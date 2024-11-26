Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov. 26

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran playing active role in global industrial paradigm shift: Hemmati

Iran’s economy minister, addressing a ministerial panel at the 28th World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) conference in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh on Monday, highlighted the country’s proactive approach to shaping the emerging industrial paradigm and addressing global challenges such as climate change.

“The shifting industrial paradigm and its impact on industrial policy and investment strategies not only shape the future of the global economy but also determine the trajectory of international cooperation and the quality of life worldwide,” Abdolnasser Hemmati was reported by Mehr News Agency as saying.

-- Iran to reject cap on output in OPEC+ meet: Oil minister

Iran will strive not to accept limitations on its oil production, the country’s oil minister Mohsen Paknejad said in a video shared by state media on Monday. Markets are also expected to move this week ahead of the OPEC+ meeting on Dec.1, where the group may stick with deep oil cuts for longer due to weak demand.

The minister stated that Iran will not accept restrictions on its oil production quota during the upcoming meetings of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and OPEC+, IRNA wrote. He emphasized the country’s commitment to maintaining its quota due to the unique circumstances it faces.

-- CBI governor announces plan to launch Digital Rial

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) plans to introduce its digital currency, the Digital Rial, as part of a broader initiative to modernize the country’s banking infrastructure and enhance international financial collaboration.

Mohammadreza Farzin, the governor of the CBI, broke in the news at the 11th Annual Conference on Modern Banking and Payment Systems in Tehran on Monday.

-- Students to Compete in Iranian Version of Brain Bee

The 11th national student competition titled “Brain Science” is due to be held in Iran with the support of the Cognitive Science and Technology Development Headquarters.

The competition is aimed at encouraging students to work in the field of brain science, finding young talents, and persuading the emerging generation to study in the field of neuroscience.

The Brain Science is a version of Brain Bee competition which is a globally held in the field of neuroscience and encourages students to explore the world of brain research and investigation and takes steps towards improving brain health and cognition.

-- Iran’s Cultural Legacy Belongs to Whole Humanity

It’s simply not possible to do justice to the value of Iran’s cultural heritage – it’s a rich and noble history that has had a fundamental impact on the world through art, architecture, poetry, in science and technology, medicine, philosophy and engineering.

The Iranian people are intensely aware – and rightly proud of – their Persian heritage. The archaeological legacy left by the civilizations of ancient and medieval Iran extend from the Mediterranean Sea to India and ranges across four millennia from the Bronze age (3rd millennium BC) to the glorious age of classical Islam and the magnificent medieval cities of Isfahan and Shiraz that thrived in the 9th-12th centuries AD, and beyond.

-- Sistan and Baluchestan Exports $180mn of Goods in Seven Months

Director General of Industry, Mine and Trade Organization of Sistan and Baluchestan Iraj Hassanpour says over $180 million worth of non-oil goods were exported from the customs offices and border marketplaces of this southern province.

Hassanpour said that more than one million tonnes of non-oil goods, valued at about $180 million, were exported from the provincial customs offices in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to October 22, 2024), showing a 13.8 and 11 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

-- Serbian translation of “Farangis” published in Serbia

A Serbian translation of the memoirs of Iranian war heroine Farangis Heidarpour has recently been published in Serbia. Translated by Nermin Hodzic and edited by Milica Antić, the book has been published by Agnosta Publications in collaboration with the Iranian Cultural Attaché in Sarajevo, Serbia, ISNA reported on Monday.

Written by Mahnaz Fattahi, "Farangis" is considered one of the significant works in the domain of resistance literature. The book chronicles the life of Farangis Heidarpour, an Iranian Kurdish heroine who confronted Iraqi soldiers after their village Evazin near the border between Iran and Iraq was invaded during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, and, despite facing immense hardships throughout eight years of conflict, never wavered in her resistance.

-- Over 150m tons of goods loaded, unloaded at Iranian ports

Based on the latest data released by the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), some 155,429,115 tons of goods were loaded and unloaded at the country’s ports in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20- November 21).

As reported, during the mentioned eight months more than 18.299 million tons of oil products and over 34.835 million tons of non-oil goods were unloaded at the Iranian ports, while the loading of oil products in ports was reported to be 52.67 million tons, and the loading of non-oil goods was 49.62 million tons. In total, more than 53.134 million tons of oil- and non-oil goods were unloaded at the Iranian ports in the said eight months, and over 102.294 million tons of oil- and non-oil products were loaded.

-- Earthquake and safety drill to be held in schools

The 26th national earthquake and safety drill will be held on Wednesday in schools to raise students' preparedness and ensure their safety during earthquakes.

With a focus on students with special needs, the program also aims to teach students how to take proper actions in response to earthquakes in order to reduce casualties and damages in the aftermath of earthquakes.

