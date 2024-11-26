Araghchi: Iran launches several thousands of advanced centrifuges

On the sidelines of the meeting of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Global Forum in the city of Cascais, Portugal, he met with Spanish Foreign Minister J​osé Manuel Albares Bueno , and discussed the issues of interest to both sides, including bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

In this meeting, Iranian foreign minister reminded the Islamic Republic of Iran's principled approach of expanding interaction and cooperation in order to promote peace and understanding between nations and cultures, and noted the importance of the rule of law in international relations and adherence to international rules and standards.

Referring to the very dangerous situation in the West Asian region due to the continuation of the Zionist regime's genocide and its aggression against Lebanon and other countries in the region, Araghchi considered this situation to be the result of the Zionist regime's impunity and continued the comprehensive military and political support of the United States and some European countries to Israel.

He described their complicity and participation in war crimes and genocide.

Referring to the very dangerous situation in the West Asian region due to the continuation of the Zionist regime's genocide and its aggression against Lebanon and other countries in the region, Araghchi considered this situation to be the result of the Zionist regime's impunity and continued the comprehensive military and political support of the United States and some European countries to Israel.

He reiterated their complicity and participation in war crimes and genocide.

Araghchi emphasized the necessity of facing international and regional issues realistically and based on international law.

2050