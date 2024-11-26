US military base targeted by rockets in northeast Syria

Al Mayadeen said late on Monday that five rocket attacks had been carried out when a military training session was being held in the base, which is located in al-Shaddadi area in the southern suburb of al Hasakah.

Earlier this week, the Syrian media had reported several explosions in an illegal US base in the Conoco gas field in east of Syria's Deir al-Zor.

The Syrian government has repeatedly announced that the American military forces are illegally present in the east and northeast of Syria and have been stealing the oil resources of the Arab country.

Attacks on the US illegitimate military bases in Syria and across the region have intensified since the Israeli regime launched an aggression against Gaza in October 2023.

