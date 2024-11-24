World Assembly of Islamic Awakening condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

In a statement on Sunday, the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening condemned the attack on a convoy of Shiite Muslims in Parachinar, located in northwest Pakistan, urging the Pakistani government to take decisive action against Takfiri and terrorist groups, prosecute those responsible for the attack, and implement serious measures to prevent such incidents from happening again.

“Once again, extremist terrorists have committed a heinous crime and brutally martyred and injured numerous innocent and defenseless Muslims”, the statement said, adding, “Such crimes aim to sow discord among Muslims and foster regional insecurity and instability, orchestrated with backing from the United States, the West, and their regional agents, including the Zionist entity."

Expressing condolences for the terrorist incident, the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening wished for a speedy recovery for the wounded and hoped for the continued dignity and pride of the nation and government of Pakistan.

On Thursday evening, a tragic armed attack occurred on several passenger vehicles traveling from Parachinar to Peshawar in northwest Pakistan.

Local media reports indicate that the death toll from the attack has risen to 42. This deadly incident has sparked widespread condemnation from senior Pakistani officials.

3266**2050