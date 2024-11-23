Governor of Iran's city of Anzali dismissed for insulting journalists

Haqshenas told reporters on Saturday that he has sacked Mohammad Pourkhosh Saadat, the governor of the port city of Anzali, over his insult to journalists.

Last week, Pourkhosh Saadat used insulting language when he criticized media members for failing to raise awareness on the situation of Anzali Wetland.

Haqshenas who is the top government official in Gilan Province, said that the media members are respectable and should engage in what he called fair criticism over existing issues and challenges.

He cited as an example the media coverage of Urmia Lake, which raised national awareness on the situation in that lake that has been shrinking due to decades of drought spells.

Following the sacking of Pourkhosh Saadat, Babak Shokouhi Rad has been appointed as caretaker governor of Anzali.

Under Iranian law, the appointment and dismissal of governors are decided by provincial governor generals. The decisions however should be approved by the interior minister.

