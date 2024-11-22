Bahrainis came to the streets in support of the people of Gaza and Lebanon

According to Bahrain news website, Bahrainis marched in different parts of the country on Friday night in support of the oppressed people of Gaza and Lebanon and condemned the crimes of the Zionist regime.

According to this report, the Bahrainis came to the streets with cloths written condemning the crimes of the Zionist regime and in support of the people of Gaza and Lebanon and carrying pictures of Sheikh Isa Qassim, the leader of the Shiites of Bahrain, and martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the former secretary general of Lebanon's Hezbollah.

The Bahraini people expressed their solidarity with the people of Gaza and Lebanon.

2050