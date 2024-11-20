Hamas says US sanctions supporting Israeli crimes

In a statement, Hamas condemned the US Department of the Treasury's act to blacklist several resistance leaders and the legal resistance of the Palestinian nation as terrorists, Sama news agency wrote on Wednesday.

It also termed the US act as another criminal move in siding with the fascist occupiers and its crimes against the Palestinian people.

The Department of the Treasury's sanctions are based on false and misleading information and to tarnish the image of Hamas leaders who are working in line with the interests of the nation and their cause and the inalienable right to confront the occupiers, the statement reads.

This is while the US refuses to blacklist the Israeli officials who commit the most heinous war crimes and use all means to carry out the most ugly genocide in history, it added.

The outgoing US administration insists on its hostile positions and opposition to the rights of a nation that is under the shadow of the most terrible occupation in history, and provides the necessary cover for the Zionist war criminals to continue the genocide and massacre of the Palestinian nation.

The US administration continues to paralyze and make international organizations ineffective and prevent them from fulfilling their duties in ending the occupiers' crimes and preventing the perpetrators of these crimes from being punished.

Hamas continues to rely on key officials who seemingly maintain legitimate, public-facing roles within the group, yet who facilitate their terrorist activities, represent their interests abroad, and coordinate the transfer of money and goods into Gaza, US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) quoted Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Bradley T. Smith as claiming in a statement on Tuesday.

“Treasury remains committed to disrupting Hamas’s efforts to secure additional revenue and holding those who facilitate the group’s terrorist activities to account,” he added.

