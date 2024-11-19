Head of Shin Bet visited Turkiye last Saturday: Israeli media

According to IRNA’s Monday night report, Walla News reported that Ronin Bar, the head of Shin Bet, traveled to Turkiye last Saturday in secrecy.

This Israeli media outlet added that during this visit, the head of Shin Bet met with Ibrahim Kalin, the Director of the National Intelligence Organization of Turkiye.

Sources within the Palestinian resistance movement announced that reports from some media about the move of Hamas leaders from Qatar to Turkiye are not true, and are merely rumors; the occupying regime periodically attempts to disseminate such rumors.

The Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip launched a surprise operation on October 7, 2023, entering nearby Israeli settlements and capturing around 250 settlers.

It is worth mentioning that a number of these captives were released in a humanitarian gesture, and several others were freed during prisoner swap deal operations between the Zionist regime and the Hamas movement. However, more than a year after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, the occupying regime has not only failed to free the remaining captives but has also caused the deaths of some of them in its air and artillery attacks on various areas of the Gaza Strip.

4208**9417