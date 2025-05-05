Iranian and Pakistani foreign ministers meet in Islamabad

Islamabad, IRNA — Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar held talks in Islamabad on Monday.

Araqchi, who left for Pakistan on Sunday leading a political delegation, met with his Pakistani counterpart, Senator Ishaq Dar, today.

The Iranian diplomat’s first meeting was with the Pakistani army commander.

During the one-day visit, Araqchi is also scheduled to hold separate meetings with the Pakistani president and prime minister.

Pakistani national television broadcast live coverage of the high-ranking Iranian delegation’s arrival.

