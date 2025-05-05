Israeli cabinet reportedly approves full occupation of Gaza Strip

The Israeli cabinet has reportedly approved plans to occupy the entire Gaza Strip and maintain its military presence in the war-torn region for an unspecified duration.

The decision was made during an early Monday cabinet meeting, following the Israeli military’s announcement of mobilizing tens of thousands of reservists, according to two Israeli officials quoted by The Associated Press.

The new strategy aims to achieve Israel's objectives of putting pressure on Hamas and freeing prisoners held in Gaza. It is expected to displace hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to southern Gaza.

After the collapse of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire in mid-March, the regime intensified its military operations, resulting in hundreds of casualties and the capture of significant regions. Israel is now controlling approximately 50% of Gaza.

Israel blocked the entry of humanitarian aid, including food, fuel, and water, into Gaza, causing widespread hunger and triggering the worst humanitarian crisis in almost 19 months of conflict.

The Israeli aggression has so far claimed over 52,000 lives, mainly women and children. The war displaced more than 90% of Gaza’s population, making the region largely uninhabitable.

Israel first occupied the Gaza Strip during the 1967 Mideast War and withdrew in 2005, after which Hamas took control two years later.

