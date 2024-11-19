Lebanon to lodge complaint against Israel at UNSC

Lebanon on Monday announced plans to file a complaint, a day after two more Lebanese soldiers were killed and three others injured following the Israeli regime's attack on a military base in the city of Mari in southern Lebanon, one of whom is in critical condition.

The latest Israeli attack on the Lebanese army brought to 36the total number of soldiers killed in Israeli attacks since October 8, 2023.

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry has repeatedly warned that these attacks undermine international efforts to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which calls for a complete cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel.

The Israeli army launched widespread attacks on various areas of southern Lebanon last month, which are still ongoing.

Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement has not remained silent in the face of incessant Israeli bombing and shelling campaign that has claimed 3, 500 civilian lives.

Over the past days and hours, this movement has been shelling the positions of the Israeli army by launching hundreds of rockets, while at the same time continuing to hunt down the soldiers and armored vehicles on the ground battle in southern Lebanon.

