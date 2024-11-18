Iran rejects Canadian media claim of assassination plot

According to IRNA, Kameli on Monday night described the report as ridiculous propaganda stunt and in line with the campaign to spread false information about Iran.

He strongly condemned the anti-Iran accusation, saying such a false and baseless claim comes from a country that has become a safe haven for fugitive terrorists and wanted fraudsters.

The Iranian official further said that baseless accusations against the Islamic Republic cannot divert the global public attention from the Zionist crimes, including the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and the complicity of Canada as one of the main backers of the occupying regime.

The reaction followed reports that Canadian authorities foiled an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Irwin Cotler, a former justice minister and rights activist who has been a strong critic of Tehran.

The Canadian media reports citing an unnamed source also claimed that the authorities tracked two suspects in the plot without naming them.

Canada and some western countries and their media outlets have a long track record of propagating false narratives against Iran to divert attention from their own crimes and human rights violations.

